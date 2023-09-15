Kneo Automation Presents Sustainable Automation, Significantly Reducing Energy Consumption In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India, 15th September– Kneo Automation, a pioneer in advanced automation solutions, is making waves in the manufacturing industry with its groundbreaking perspective on sustainable automation. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, Kneo Automation is spearheading efforts to drastically minimize energy consumption in manufacturing, setting a new standard for eco-friendly production practices.
In today's world, where environmental issues are at the forefront of global discussions, Kneo Automation has taken a proactive stance in revolutionizing the manufacturing sector through its Sustainable Automation initiative. This forward-thinking approach not only advantages businesses but also contributes significantly to a greener, more sustainable future.
Key Features of Kneo Automation's Sustainable Automation Approach:
Energy-Efficient Machinery: Kneo Automation combines energy-efficient equipment that not only maintains production efficiency but also significantly minimizes energy utilization.
Predictive Maintenance: Thanks to Kneo Automation's technology, manufacturers can forecast maintenance needs, minimizing costly downtime and optimizing energy use.
Process Optimization: With Kneo Automation's data analytics and automation capabilities, manufacturing processes are continuously optimized for maximum energy efficiency.
Efficiency Meets Innovation: Cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and smart machinery, are being harnessed to optimize processes. This leads to accomplishing more with less energy – a win for both our bottom line and the Earth.
The impact of Kneo Automation's Sustainable Automation approach extends far beyond the factory floor:
Reduced Energy Costs: Manufacturers partnering with Kneo Automation experience substantial savings in energy costs, supporting their bottom line.
Environmental Benefits: Kneo Automation's commitment to sustainability means a remarkable reduction in carbon emissions and environmental pollution, contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet.
Competitive Edge: Sustainability is not only the morally right path; it's also a strategic business decision for many manufacturers. Embracing sustainability, positions the manufacturer and line builder for growth and competitiveness in a market that increasingly values eco-friendly practices.
Regulatory Compliance: Kneo Automation helps manufacturers in adhering to severe environmental regulations, reducing the risk of fines and legal complications.
CEO of Kneo Automation, expressed his enthusiasm for the Sustainable Automation initiative, stating, "Kneo Automation is committed to shaping a sustainable manufacturing future. Our Sustainable Automation approach not only benefits our partners but also aligns perfectly with global efforts to combat climate change.
Kneo Automation invites manufacturers to join them on this transformative journey towards Sustainable Automation, setting a precedent for a greener, more efficient manufacturing landscape.
For more information, visit: Kneo:
Kneo has been engaged in the field of industrial automation in varisectors of the economy like Automotive, Food and beverages, Textile, Process, etc. Along with Automation operations, they are also providing solutions in the IT- OT domain.
Kneo helps in automating processes with variIndustrial automation services. Their Industry 4.0 solution includes a Performance monitoring system, an advanced scheduling module, a track and trace module, etc
Company :-KNEO Automation Pvt Ltd
User :- Rasika Shinde
Email : Url :-
MENAFN15092023003198003206ID1107076374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.