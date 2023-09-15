666 Building Permits Issued In August

Doha, Qatar: A total of 666 building permits were issued during the month of August in varimunicipalities in the State of Qatar, a rise by 5% compared to 634 building permits in the previmonth, according to data issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) on Monday.

Comparing number of permits issued in August 2023 with those issued in the previmonth, an increase was noted in most of the municipalities: Umm Slal (78%), Al Khor (17%), Doha (9%), Al Daayen (2%), On the other hand, there was a clear decrease in the municipality of: Al Shammal (36%), Al Wakrah (3%), Al Rayyan (1%), While Al Sheehaniya municipality remain the same number of issued permits.

Building permits and building completion certificates data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy. The release of this monthly data comes under the joint cooperation between the Planning and Statistics Authority and the Ministry of Municipality to make use of the existing electronic link between the two sides.

In a quick review of the data on building permits issued during the month of August 2023, according to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 161 permits, i.e. 24% of the total issued permits, while municipality of Al Doha came in second place with 152 permits, i.e. 23%, followed by Al Wakrah municipality with 134 permits, i.e.20, then municipality of Al Da'ayen with 109 permits, i.e.16%.

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 48 permits (7%), Al Khor 41 permits (6%), Al Sheehaniya 14 permits (2%), and finally Al Shammal 7 permits (1%).

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 37% (249 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of August 2023, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 58% (386 permits), and finally fencing permits with 5% (31 permits).

By analyzing new residential buildings permits data, we find that villas' top the list, accounting for 90% (190 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by apartments buildings loans permits by 5% (10 permits), and dwellings of housing permits by 4% (9 permits).

On the other hand, commercial buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 38% (15 permits), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops/factories with 33% (13 permits), then Mosques with 15% (6 permits).

Comparing number of permits issued in August 2023 with those issued in the previmonth we noted a general increase of 5%. The increase was noted in most of the municipalities: Umm Slal (78%), Al Khor (17%), Al Doha (9%), Al Da'ayen (2%).