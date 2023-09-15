Lithuanian Mfa Talks Enhancement Of Economic Ties With Turkmenistan

It was noted that the total volume of Lithuania's exports to Turkmenistan amounted to 15.5 million euros, which is 13 percent less compared to the same period in 2021.

"The structure of total exports is as follows: vehicles (45 percent), mechanical machinery and appliances (16 percent), miscellanefood products (7 percent), electrical machinery, audio, and video equipment (7 percent)," said the source.

Furthermore, the ministry added that Lithuania imports mainly iron and steel products from Turkmenistan (28 percent of total imports); cotton (26 percent); fertilizers (21 percent); mineral fuels, oils, waxes, and bituminmaterials (15 percent); cotton wool, felt, and non-wovens (7 percent).

"Lithuania and Turkmenistan have had friendly bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in July 1992. Lithuania has two bilateral agreements with Turkmenistan: the Agreement on Economic Cooperation (since 2013) and the Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and Capital (since 2014)," said the source.

