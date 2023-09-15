Lithuanian Mfa Talks Enhancement Of Economic Ties With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Bilateral trade
turnover between Lithuania and Turkmenistan amounted to 17.3
million euros last year, a source at the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Lithuania told Trend .
It was noted that the total volume of Lithuania's exports to
Turkmenistan amounted to 15.5 million euros, which is 13 percent
less compared to the same period in 2021.
"The structure of total exports is as follows: vehicles (45
percent), mechanical machinery and appliances (16 percent),
miscellanefood products (7 percent), electrical machinery,
audio, and video equipment (7 percent)," said the source.
Furthermore, the ministry added that Lithuania imports mainly
iron and steel products from Turkmenistan (28 percent of total
imports); cotton (26 percent); fertilizers (21 percent); mineral
fuels, oils, waxes, and bituminmaterials (15 percent); cotton
wool, felt, and non-wovens (7 percent).
"Lithuania and Turkmenistan have had friendly bilateral
relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in July
1992. Lithuania has two bilateral agreements with Turkmenistan: the
Agreement on Economic Cooperation (since 2013) and the Agreement on
Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with
Respect to Taxes on Income and Capital (since 2014)," said the
source.
