Viral Video: Uae President Stops For Selfie With Resident During Casual Stroll Through Abu Dhabi Mall

In a not-so-surprising display of accessibility and humility, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was captured in a video casually strolling through a bustling mall in Abu Dhabi. The video, which has been shared by many on social media, showed the President descending an escalator accompanied by a notably small entourage.

The clip shows him leisurely walking past cafes and shops. What struck onlookers and viewers alike was the unassuming demeanour of Sheikh Mohamed, as many shoppers and cafe customers seemed unaware of his presence.

But it wasn't long before people began to recognise this towering personality. In another video, a man could be seen trying to keep pace with the Ruler in an apparent request for a selfie. Sheikh Mohamed graciously acknowledged the request, momentarily pausing to accommodate the admirer's wish. The man placed his arm around the President and managed to snap a selfie for a lifetime. This interaction further left viewers amazed and appreciative of the extraordinary leader.

The President is rightly called the people's leader. Over the years, residents saw him visiting people in their homes , calling them to appreciate their hard work , applauding their achievements and motivating them in their fields of work.

He always made time for people, and some moments have left everyone speechless and in awe. Like the video that surfaced in July 2023, in which we see Sheikh Mohamed, on his way to his car, suddenly stopped and called over two men who had been on the sidelines. Both expats quickly snapped a picture with the President, and Sheikh Mohamed engaged in a brief yet warm conversation with them, sharing smiles all around.

Despite his massive responsibilities, Sheikh Mohamed has always made time to interact with the people.

In 2018, Sheikh Mohamed visited a carpet seller who became a legend after refusing to sell a carpet that had the image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The Afghan seller, MKhan, became a viral sensation after he referred to his prized possession as 'Baba Zayed' and saying that he would not sell it for any amount of money.

In 2017, during a Ramadan majlis, Sheikh Mohamed is seen greeting an elderly citizen who is on a wheelchair. Sheikh Mohamed kneels in front of the citizen's wheelchair so that the latter can kiss him on his head. The leader bends down to adjust the senior citizen's footrest on the wheelchair.

In 2017, the leader just walked into a public mosque in Dubai and joined other worshippers in offering a prayer. After the prayer, he delighted residents by shaking their hands and interacting with them at the mosque.

In August 2020, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called up Ghobaisha Al Ketbi, a resident of Al Shuwaib area in Al Ain, to personally thank her for generously supporting the police officers at a checkpoint near her home with meals.

In December 2020, Sheikh Mohamed called up the families of the heroes who passed away while battling Covid-19.

In May 2021, Salem Al Hanjari Al Dahmani and his father received a call on Eid Al Fitr. It was from Sheikh Mohamed, who inquired after their health and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Overcome with emotions, Al Dahmani's father told Sheikh Mohamed: "All my children are at your service."

