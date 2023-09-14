Brian Nil, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are pleased to wee Laura to Chipotle's board. Her people leadership experience and deep understanding of the global hospitality intry will be pivotal in helping Chipotle to deliver added value to our guests,munities, employees and shareholders."

Laura Fuentes appointed to Chipotle's board of directors.

With Ms. Fuentes' election, the Chipotle board will now beprised of 10 directors, 9 of whom are independent, with 40% female representation. The board ismitted to ongoing director refreshment andntinues tonsider new, qualified independent directors.

"I am honored to be joining the board of Chipotle – a high-growthanization with strong values and amitment to cultivate a better world,"id Laura Fuentes. "I look forward to working alongside this respected group of leaders and lending my experience to help Chipotle achieve its strategic goals."

Laura Fuentes is the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a role she's held since 2020. Prior to that, Ms. Fuentes held the position of Chief Talent and Diversity Officer and several other executive roles at Hilton since joining thepany in 2013. For six years, she served in varirporate Strategy and Human Resources roles at Capital One Financialrporation. Before that, she worked at McKinsey &pany advising clients across vari intries in their Madrid, New York, and Washington, D.C offices. Ms. Fuentes serves as a board member for two nonprofitanizations, Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic and Arlington Free Clinic. Additionally, she represents Hilton on the Tent Advisoryuncil for refugees and serves on the board for the University of Virginia McIntire School ofmerce.

Originally from Spain, Ms. Fuentes holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Virginia, a Masters of Science in Structural Engineering from the University of Texas at tin and an MBA fromlumbia University. She brings extensive knowledge acrossrporate strategy and human resource functions including recruiting, diversity and incion, learning and development, total rewards and people analytics.



ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classicallyoked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificiallors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,250 restaurants as of

June 30, 2023, in

the United States,

Canada, the

United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurantpany of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in

North America

and

Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is rgnized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admiredpanies and Time Magazine's Most Influentialpanies. With over 110,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food intry. Chipotle ismitted to making its food more accessible to everyone whilentinuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and tainable iness practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit

WWW.CHIPOTLE .

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.