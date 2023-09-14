Arab Fintech Forum Secures Major Sponsorship Partners For Upcoming Edition

Doha, Qatar: Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, has officially confirmed its role as the Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming Arab Fintech Forum in Qatar. This announcement underscores Mastercard's unwavering dedication to driving innovation within the dynamic fintech space.

Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, said,“Mastercard is proud to support the Arab Fintech Forum as Platinum Sponsor. Events like these are vital to fostering dialogue, deepening relationships, and driving innovation across our industry. We look forward to two days of stimulating conversations as market leaders join forces to shape the future of fintech.”

HyperPay, the region's leading payment gateway, and eMcREY, a company at the forefront of digital financial transformation, have been secured as Gold Sponsors of the event. Their participation attests the forum's role as a key assembly point for industry leaders. Additionally, the forum is delighted to welcome R3, a global enterprise software firm specializing in blockchain technology, as the Silver Sponsor of this year's edition.

The second edition of the forum will unfold against the backdrop of Qatar Central Bank's Fintech Strategy implementation. This initiative aims to establish Qatar as a prominent fintech hub with a strong foon developing a robust digital infrastructure, supporting local start-ups, and fostering partnerships with global fintech firms. The Arab Fintech Forum is aligned with this national strategy and is positioned to facilitate its objectives, further contributing to Qatar's leadership in fintech innovation.

The forum's official media partners include The Fintech Times, the world's first and only monthly newspaper dedicated to fintech.

Malik Shishtawi, the President and Founder of the Arab Fintech Forum, commented,“We are extremely pleased to have the support of such esteemed companies for this year's forum. Their participation reinforces the forum's critical role in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape. With the event set in Doha, we are poised to make a meaningful contribution to the advancement of financial inclusion throughout the MENA region.”

The Arab Fintech Forum is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, on October 10-11, 2023. The forum will feature a comprehensive lineup of sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, solidifying its reputation as an essential event for professionals in the fintech sector.