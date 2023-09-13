Unga78: 'Action Is What The World Needs' - Un Chief

NEW YORK,13th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The UN Secretary-General had a clear message on Wednesday to world leaders arriving in New York next week:“This is not a time for posturing or positioning.”

“Action is what the world needs” he said defining the gathering of 193 Member States for the UN General Assembly High Level Week as a“one of a kind moment” to both assess the state of world affairs but also“act for the common good.”

“This is not a time for indifference or indecision”, António Guterres told reporters at UN Headquarters.“This is a time to come together for real, practical solutions.”

“It is time for compromise for a better tomorrow. Politics is compromise. Diplomacy is compromise. Effective leadership is compromise.”

He began his remarks reflecting on the thousands of deaths in Moroand Libya in recent days.

“The United Nations is mobilising to support relief efforts. We will work in any and every way we can with partners to help get emergency assistance to those who so desperately need it”, said the Secretary-General.

Fresh from key international summits in Nairobi, Jakarta and New Delhi – pa visit to Havana on Thursday to meet leaders of the G77 group pChina – he said UNGA78 was convening for high level meetings amidst huge challenges.

He cited the intensifying climate emergency, new conflicts, the cost of living, and soaring inequality.

“People are looking to their leaders for a way out of this mess. Yet in the face of all this and more, geopolitical divisions are undermining our capacity to respond”, said Mr. Guterres.

“A multipolar world is emerging. Multipolarity can be a factor of equilibrium, but it can also lead to escalating tensions, fragmentation and worse.”

To cement this new and complex world order, there need to be strong and reformed institutions based around the UN Charter and international law.

“I know reform is fundamentally about power – and there are many competing interests and agendas in our increasingly multipolar world”, he continued.

Ending his prepared remarks, the UN chief reiterated his appeal to those Heads of State and Government bound for Manhattan:

“If we want a future of peace and prosperity based on equity and solidarity, leaders have a special responsibility to achieve compromise in designing our common future for our common good.

“Next week in New York is the place to start.”