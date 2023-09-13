Affordable Art Fair Has Named An Emerging Brooklyn Gallery As The 2023 Recipient Of Its New York Fellowship







Courtesy of Affordable Art Fair. Photo: Phillip Reed.

Furthering its mission of accessibility and inclusivity, last year the Affordable Art Fair announced the introduction of a Fellowship Program, offering rising galleries on the scene a platform to present work from their roster of artists to a broader audience as well as provide resources geared toward securing the long-term success of the gallery. Beginning this year, the fair is partnering with Artlogic as a primary supporter and backer of the Fellowship Program, securing the awarded gallery free participation in three consecutive editions of the Affordable Art Fair New York.

Fair Director Erin Schuppert said of the partnership,“Artlogic shares our mission to make the business of art accessible, making them the perfect partner for the Fellowship Program. The underwriting they will provide for the fellows and the tools their services offer will help these up-and-coming galleries grow their business at a crucial point in their journeys. We are so grateful to Artlogic for their support and investment in the future of the vibrant arts community here in New York.”

Established Gallery co-owners Hally Thornton and Johnny Thornton. Courtesy of Established Gallery Art.

For the second iteration of the program, Brooklyn-based gallery Eleventh Hour Art has been named this year's awardee, joining Established Gallery as a fellow. An artist-run gallery focusing on emerging artists that promotes an identity-forward approach to its art and artists, the Eleventh Hour Art provides studio space for each of their nine resident artists. For the forthcoming edition of the fair, they will present a two-artist display featuring work by Ginger Snow and Yung-wu.

Ginger Snow, (2022). Courtesy of Eleventh Hour Art.

In addition to the spotlight on the Fellowship Program, fairgoers can look forward to an array of programming and presentations by more than 30 New York galleries-both new and returning. Returning favorites include Agora Gallery, Michele Mariaud, and Garcia Studio, and 1 Dutch Projects, Artling Gallery, and Minted will be making their debut. Additionally, 27 international galleries, focusing on platforming Latin American and Asian art, will be participating, including online gallery Catalysta and Seoul-based gallery Mookji Art Contemporary.

Yung-wu, (2022). Courtesy of Eleventh Hour Art.

Whether you're an annual attendee of the Affordable Art Fair New York or are curito engage with the art fair and greater art collecting worlds at an approachable price point, the 2023 edition of the fair promises to be an unmissable event.