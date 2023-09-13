“Storms” Is An Inspiring Published Narrative Written By Maria Fernandez Snitzer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Witness both ordinary and emotionally fraught family scenes as they face the literal and metaphorical powerful storms as the story unfolds “She knew what to expect. She knew that she couldn't change the script either-so she just sat and watched each scene play out, unmoved, unshaken.”” - excerpt from the bookCANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The publication of this work is the result of the collaboration between the inspiring and dedicated author, Maria Fernandez Snitzer , and the publisher Author Reputation Press .
Recently, "Storms " by Maria Fernandez Snitzer was displayed at the 2023 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference. It is the oldest and largest library association in the world. It was founded on October 6, 1876, during the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia. The mission of ALA is "to provide leadership for the development, promotion and improvement of library and information services and the profession of librarianship in order to enhance learning and ensure access to information for all."
Maria Fernandez Snitzer's "Storms" was nominated for the 2023 Eric Hoffer Book Award. This award commemorates the memory of the famAmerican philosopher Eric Hoffer by honoring outstanding writing and the independent spirit of small publishers. Since its foundation, Hoffer has grown to become one of the most prestigiworldwide book awards for small, academic, and independent presses.
The same work was displayed at the 2023 Bologna Book Fair. The 2023 Bologna Children's Book Fair presents the New Title Showcase on its 60th anniversary. The Bologna Children's Book Fair is an industry-leading event that has succeeded in bringing together a unique and diverse global audience thanks to 60 years of experience. As a result, the world's premier copyright exchange hub for publishing has emerged, which also includes current multimedia and licensing businesses for children's stories, illustration, animation, and related areas.
The book's accomplishments do not stop there; "Storms" was also displayed at the 2023 London Book Fair (LBF), which is the global marketplace for story creators and the industry's essential spring chapter. Staged annually in April, LBF welcomes publishing professionals from around the world to London to learn, network, and kick off their year of business.
Maria Fernandez Snitzer is praised by Kate Robinson of theReview of Books, acknowledging that –
“The author, a Louisiana native, writes elegantly of the literal and metaphorical storms that batter the generations in this literary family drama. The story opens as protagonist Elise Charleville Steiner dreams of the calm her maternal grandmother, Lala, always displayed, knowing that life had a way of returning to normal after any storm. As the author's debut novel wends its circuitpath through both ordinary and emotionally fraught family scenes over the next week, a powerful hurricane sweeps across the Caribbean, with landfall predicted near Elise's community of Bayou Chouteau. It is a study of action and reaction.”
She was also interviewed by Ric Bratton in an episode of This Week in America. The interview is an opportunity for readers and other authors to get to know aspiring and inspiring authors of this literary generation and to discover newly published books.
The prestigiradio show "This Week in America" is broadcast on numerstations in the US. The program combines entertainment with education and information. Experienced broadcaster Ric Bratton serves as the host.
Ric Bratton, the host of the show, has a long history in the broadcast profession, having worked with superstars such as Larry King, Hugh Downs, Chris Matthews, Jay Leno, George Clooney, and Katie Couric, among many others.
Mr. Bratton also anchors the daily segment, "Just So You Know," which airs on over 40 radio stations across the country. His TV experience includes news reporting and anchoring, weather forecasting, and sports newscasts. The Ric Bratton Show was one of the longest-running and highest-rated local TV discussion shows in the country. Listen to the full interview below to understand the book's message and purpose as the author explains them: .
“Storms” by Maria Fernandez Snitzer is an inspiring book that was featured in the November issue of The New York Times Book Review. The author's book has achieved several accolades, from receiving a Hollywood movie script and movie treatment to having a website for the author's book(s). Visit Maria Fernandez Snitzer's website at .
Just this year, the author published a Spanish edition,“Tormentas.” This edition can be purchased via these links:
