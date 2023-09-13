Dubai: Meta Film Fest To Return In November With Four-Day Celebration Of Cinema

META Film Fest, the star-studded, four-day international motion picture gala, will return to Dubai for its second edition from November 9 to 12.

The annual festival, which showcases the best of international films, promises an extraordinary celebration of cinema for filmmakers, industry professionals, and movie lovers alike.

Building on the resounding success of last year's inaugural edition, the META Film Fest 2023 will foon delivering an unparalleled experience through its emphasis on quality content, workshops and masterclasses tailored for budding filmmakers, premieres of cutting-edge independent and studio-produced films, and a prestigious, high-profile judging panel.

With the support of content partners such as the Royal Film Commission – Jordan, Papillon Creative, Frontrow Entertainment, and MAD Solutions, and Festival Partners including Cinema Akil, the META Film Fest is set to bolster Dubai's Creative Economy and support the UAE's National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries. The four-day celebration of films will take place at VOX Cinemas, Wafi City.

Leila Masinaei, Founder of META Film Fest, said, "Following the festival's hugely successful debut in 2022, this year's META Film Fest will cement Dubai's position and capability as a hub for filmmakers and creatives to congregate, share knowledge, and promote their own and their peers' work. The festival garners immense appreciation from movie enthusiasts and industry professionals, and this year's edition will see significant growth in the number and calibre of films being shown."

The META Film Fest adopts an independent, objective approach in its shortlisting process, ensuring the best of the regional industry is spotlighted at the event. Over the four days, it will show more than 70 movies from 20+ countries, host 10+ workshops, and welcome more than 50 global celebrities and 15,000 attendees. The incredible roster of shortlisted films will be announced in the coming weeks.

At the festival's heart lies the star-studded red-carpet awards ceremony, set to attract luminaries from the film and entertainment industries and international and regional celebrities. The evening, a culmination of four days of cinematic celebration, will honour outstanding films in multiple categories, recognising the exceptional talent that contributes to the world of cinema.

This year's awards will span 12 categories, covering feature films, short films, documentaries, debut works, student projects, films with a sustainability focus, and newly introduced special categories to celebrate home-grown talent.

Under the theme of "Cinema and Sustainability", the festival has welcomed eco-friendly lifestyle and homeware brand Innara as its official Sustainability Sponsor, in addition to several new directors, aiming to spotlight those leading the charge in sustainable practices in film.

The festival is organised by GM Events and held in partnership with VOX Cinemas and Wafi City. Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, Group Head of Marketing, Wafi Group, said the partnership underscores its commitment to fostering the UAE's creative economy strategy.

"Emphasising local content production, promoting Arabic-language content, and empowering youth in the film industry are crucial aspects we wholeheartedly support," she added. "Wafi City's exceptional ambiance and vibrant cultural scene make it a perfect location to celebrate the power of cinema and amplify the voices of emerging talents in this growing festival."

Sanjay Patney, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, added, "As a long-standing supporter of the regional cinema industry, VOX Cinemas is proud to sponsor the META Film Festival once again. Festivals such as this provide an important platform for filmmakers and key industry stakeholders to connect, share ideas, and be inspired and enable established and emerging talent to showcase their creativity on the big screen through the language of film."

Film lovers are urged to mark the 9th to 12th November on their calendars with META Film Fest, inviting the general public to embark on an unforgettable cinematic journey in the heart of Dubai.

With opportunities to experience the magic of cinema, interact with industry professionals, and be a part of the burgeoning film community, those interested should stay tuned for updates and announcements.

