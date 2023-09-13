Qatar, Turkmenistan Chambers Review Boosting Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber and the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed ways to enhance commercial and industrial cooperation, encourage businessmen from both countries to form alliances and partnerships, and promote investment climates and opportunities in both nations.

This came during a meeting held recently at the Chamber's headquarters between QC Director of Administrative and Finance Affairs, Hussian Yusef Al Abdulghani and Director of the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kepbanov Serdar.

Speaking at the meeting, Hussian Al Abdulghani praised the close relations between Qatar and Turkmenistan and stressed their mutual desire to further develop their economic ties.

He emphasised the role of both chambers in enhancing cooperation through organizing events that unite businessmen from both sides to explore cooperation prospects, form partnerships, and promote investment climates and opportunities in both countries.

For his part, Kepbanov Serdar assured that Turkmenistan businessmen are interested in learning investment opportunities available in Qatari market, establishing partnerships with their Qatari counterparts, affirming that mutual visits would contribute to increased trade between both countries.

Serdar noted that his country offers variincentives for foreign investors, inviting Qatari investors to explore opportunities in Turkmenistan, particularly in the energy, food, and textiles sectors.