Deputy Sharjah Ruler Emphasizes Importance Of Transforming Resources Into Wealth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmad Al-Qasimi, stressed on Wednesday the importance of transforming resources into wealth to achieve food security by exploiting qualified natural and human resources in addition to advanced technology.
This came during an opening speech delivered by Sheikh Sultan on the launch of the Intergovernmental Communication Forum at Expo Sharjah, in the presence of the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al-Qasimi, with the participation of more than 250 speakers from varifields and experiences.
Sheikh Sultan shed light on the importance of encouraging economic and administrative thinking in exploiting natural resources, noting the importance of the forum in highlighting successful global experiences in investing resources as well as searching for possible solutions to the challenges of the times.
He also pointed out the importance of transforming resources into wealth that contributes to sustainable development through developing precise plans.
Moreover, He stated that the Ruler of Sharjah launched a food security project to select the best types of wheat and solve the water problem by linking the soil to satellites that give irrigation orders according to need.
In turn, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, Tariq Al-Naqbi, stressed the importance of the role of government communication in exploiting and managing resources and wealth globally and how to transform them into a factor of success and comprehensive sustainable development. (end)
