Brazil To Host Forum To Unite Global Halal Industry Stakeholders

The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), in collaboration with the certification entity FAMBRAS Halal, will host the second edition of the Global Halal Brazil Business Forum (GHB), Brazil's most prominent event dedicated to halal industries. The event will provide a unique platform for networking and collaboration among professionals and business leaders in the niche.

Scheduled to take place on October 23 and 24, 2023, at the World Trade Center in São Paulo, GHB is expected to draw over 400 participants from varisectors – including business, academia, government, and sector associations, both from Brazil and countries with significant Muslim populations, including Arabs.

Osmar Chohfi, President of ABCC said:“GHB is the only space with a biannual program bringing together all these links. Today in Brazil, no other major event focuses on halal with this dimension, providing both the discussion of the subject and the meeting of these players. The forum will feature speakers from across the halal ecosystem, scholars, and specialized consultants who are in contact with the big brands supplying the halal market and know the issues and concerns and what works better in this market. It's a ripe time to approach them and learn a little more about the opportunities in the global halal market”.

The global halal market is spread around 60 countries with a population of about 1.97 billion and an economic turnover of USD 5.7 trillion annually. Chohfi called upon Brazilian exporters to recognize the immense potential of this market.“The sooner participants in the export value chain – including exporters, logistics operators, service providers, and others involved in foreign trade – understand the size of this market and the importance of being a part of it, the better. Close to a third of the global population will be Muslim in the coming years,” he said.

Brazil has already established itself as a significant supplier of halal-certified animal protein, and the GHB will serve as a platform for discussions and networking in this thriving sector. Halal products, produced in accordance with Islamic practices, cater to Muslim consumers worldwide and have also gained popularity among non-Muslims who seek high-quality and ethically produced products.

The two-day event will feature plenary sessions covering key topics in the halal industry, with renowned experts leading discussions. These debates will be the focal point of the event, but attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in valuable professional networking. GHB sponsors will have dedicated exhibition spaces close to the auditorium, providing a hub for participants to connect and explore potential partnerships and collaborations.

Chohfi emphasized the diverse profiles of attendees at GHB, which creates favourable conditions for forging business partnerships and collaborations. International buyers and journalists will also attend as part of the 'Halal do Brasil Project', a joint effort by the ABCC and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to boost the export of halal food and beverages with added value.

Registration for participation in GHB is open and free of charge. In addition to the in-person event, the forum will be broadcast on YouTube, offering a global audience access to valuable insights and discussions. Companies interested in sponsoring the event can showcase their brands and gain access to exclusive networking opportunities.