Global Veterinary Hospital (Companion, Farm) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

The global veterinary hospitals market is on an upward trajectory, poised to reach a substantial size of USD 123.8 billion by 2030, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80% expected from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, North America led the way with a significant market share of 43.4%, and this region is projected to maintain its growth momentum. The factors driving this expansion include a high prevalence of companion animal ownership, supportive government regulations, and the growing adoption of pet insurance to facilitate veterinary care.

The global surge in pet populations is a primary catalyst behind the increasing demand for veterinary clinics and hospitals. The COVID-19 pandemic, with its lockdown measures, further contributed to a notable rise in companion animal adoption. For instance, the United Kingdom recorded a substantial increase in its pet population, now exceeding 24 million cats and dogs.

This burgeoning trend in pet ownership not only influences immediate veterinary needs but also creates a sustained demand for ongoing healthcare services as these pets age. The aging pet population, combined with access to advanced pet care options, is expected to drive increased spending on veterinary care, a significant revenue source for veterinary hospitals.

The establishment of veterinary hospitals is poised for improvement, driven by the high demand for animal care services, including pets and animals used in food production.

The growing emphasis on animal safety, propelled by rising pet ownership and awareness of chronic diseases in companion animals, translates into substantial expenditures on pet health. This increased spending is expected to result in more veterinary visits and medication sales within hospitals.

Companion animals, particularly dogs and cats, dominated the market in 2022, benefiting from stable ownership rates, especially in developed countries like the United States, where veterinary care expenditure is on the rise.

The medicine segment held a prominent position in the market in 2022, primarily due to its wide distribution through veterinary pharmacies. Private veterinary hospitals also emerged as dominant players in 2022, offering advanced services at competitive prices, further solidifying their position in the market.

