First Two Planes Of Qatari Air Bridge To Help Flood Victims Arrive At Benina International Airport In Libya

Benghazi: The first two planes of the Qatari air bridge arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi to help victims affected by floods and torrents in Libya.

The two planes are carrying 67 tonnes of relief aid as an emergency response to the humanitarian situation in areas affected by floods and torrents.

The aid included medical and food supplies provided by the Permanent Committee for Rescue, Relief and Humanitarian Aid and the Qatar Red Crescent, in addition to a field hospital provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

The State of Qatar affirms its full solidarity with the State of Libya, and its full readiness to provide the necessary assistance to the affected areas.