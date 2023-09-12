Amir Condoles With Chairman Of Libyan Presidential Council Over Floods

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya HE Mohamed Al Menfi, on the victims of the floods that swept the north-east of the country, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.