Look: Dubai Police Adds 100 Audis To Supercar Fleet

The Dubai Police bolstered its fleet of supercars with 100 Audi vehicles provided by Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles. The line-up includes all-electric vehicles and the latest Audi models, renowned for their state-of-the-art technologies and progressive specifications.

The initiative is part of an ongoing cooperation between the two entities after the recent addition of the Audi RS e-tron GT to the Dubai Police's tourist vehicle line-up. This partnership aligns with the government's commitment to enhancing the collaboration between Government entities and the private sector.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police, emphasized the Dubai Police's unwavering commitment to cultivating partnerships with the private sector. He added, "This long-term collaboration and strategic cooperation between the Dubai Police and Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, a renowned Emirati company, reflects the Government's vision to enhance communication, foster positive cooperation, and achieve seamless integration in implementing joint initiatives and social responsibilities."

He continued, "These endeavours reflect Dubai's prestigiimage and highlight the significant role played by both the public and private sectors in achieving strategic objectives."

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to mark the joint venture between the Dubai Police and Al Nabooda Automobiles was held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, in the presence of Major General Dr. Muhammad Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police; Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department; Mr. Neil Lines, General Manager at Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, and several senior officers and officials from both sides.

Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi underscored the significance of bolstering Dubai Police's traffic patrol fleet to enhance traffic operations. He highlighted that these vehicles are distinguished by their exceptional performance and state-of-the-art technology, enabling officers to effectively carry out tasks to facilitate traffic flow and ensure road safety.

K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said:“We are immensely proud to be supporting the efforts of Dubai Police by supplying a range of 100 Audi cars, including all-electric vehicles and the latest Audi models. We look forward to supporting Dubai Police in this season's activities, further reinforcing our dedication to this invaluable partnership.”

