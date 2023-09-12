National Academy Of Sports Medicine® Expands Access To Personal Trainer Credentials Through New Exam Option

The industry-leading NASM CPT program provides science-based training strategies and learning innovations, including the NASM OPTTM Model, nutrition concepts, and more. Now with two exam options - the NASM Certified Personal Trainer exam (NCCA accredited) and the new NASM Personal Training Certificate exam - program participants are empowered to choose the exam pathway that best fits their professional needs.

The new exam aims to provide the following:



Increased Flexibility: The new exam is unproctored, allowing participants to take it whenever is convenient for them - in the evening or on weekends. Less Stress. The new exam is an open book format, with additional exam time and more re-test opportunities to fit the lives of those who work full-time jobs, raise families, and juggle many day-to-day demands.

The NASM Personal Training Certificate exam provides aspiring fitness professionals and enthusiasts the ability to demonstrate successful mastery of the content where accredited certification is not desired and/or required. By adding this exam option to the existing best-in-class NASM CPT program, participants will continue to benefit from the highly rated, evidence-based content NASM is known for.

The NASM Personal Training Certificate exam can be taken anywhere, anytime. This gives participants the opportunity to take the test alongside their program resources during a time that works for their schedule.



“NASM is the gold standard for certified personal trainer credentials. We are proud to be able to offer aspiring fitness professionals and enthusiasts the power of choice, with our two exam options,” said Mike Fantigrassi, NASM's Senior Director of Product Development.“This expansion of our CPT program demonstrates that regardless of your needs, NASM has the ability to help you achieve your goals.”



Offering both exam options with the same NASM CPT program provides participants the ability to take the accredited exam, the new exam, or both, depending on each individual's needs and goals for their professional career in personal training. The expanded exam option aligns with NASM's mission of creating a world of healthier, happier people through evidence-based learning that is accessible, inclusive, and complimentary to the busyness of life.



About NASM : National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in evidenced-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPTTM) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research.