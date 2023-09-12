Members Of Working Group Inform Canadian Mps About Armenian Crimes

Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili met with a delegation headed by a member of the Friendship Group with Azerbaijan of the Parliament of Canada, member of the House of Commons Chandra Arya, on September 12.

Tair Mirkishili, who is also a member of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Relations, gave information at the meeting about the role of friendship groups operating in the parliaments of Canada and Azerbaijan in the development of relations between the countries. He noted that after the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan offered Armenia to sign a peace treaty and normalize relations on the basis of five basic principles based on international law. Azerbaijan looks to the future and stands for peace. However, Armenia, taking an unconstructive position, prevents this in variways.

"The recent statements addressed to Azerbaijan in Canada are regrettable. The Working Group on Azerbaijan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Relations protested in connection with the latest statement addressed to Azerbaijan, voiced in the Canadian Parliament a few days ago," the statement said.

During the conversation, the Head of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Tural Ganjaliyev, provided detailed information about the first and second Karabakh wars, Armenia's crimes, and Azerbaijan's role in the South Caucaregion.

Member of the Friendship Group with Azerbaijan of the Parliament of Canada and member of the House of Commons Chandra Arya expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and highlighted the importance of increasing the intensity of mutual visits for the development of inter-state parliamentary, economic, and other ties between the two countries. He shared his opinion on the economic development of Azerbaijan as a multicultural country, socio-political processes in Canada, and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by a member of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Kamran Bayramov, and other officials.