Members Of Working Group Inform Canadian Mps About Armenian Crimes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The
Canadian deputies were provided with detailed information about the
first and second Karabakh wars, as well as the crimes of Armenia,
the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan told Trend.
Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic
Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili met with a
delegation headed by a member of the Friendship Group with
Azerbaijan of the Parliament of Canada, member of the House of
Commons Chandra Arya, on September 12.
Tair Mirkishili, who is also a member of the Working
Group on Azerbaijan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Relations, gave
information at the meeting about the role of friendship groups
operating in the parliaments of Canada and Azerbaijan in the
development of relations between the countries. He noted that after
the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation,
Azerbaijan offered Armenia to sign a peace treaty and normalize
relations on the basis of five basic principles based on
international law. Azerbaijan looks to the future and stands for
peace. However, Armenia, taking an unconstructive position,
prevents this in variways.
"The recent statements addressed to Azerbaijan in
Canada are regrettable. The Working Group on Azerbaijan-Canada
Inter-Parliamentary Relations protested in connection with the
latest statement addressed to Azerbaijan, voiced in the Canadian
Parliament a few days ago," the statement said.
During the conversation, the Head of the Working Group
on Azerbaijan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Tural
Ganjaliyev, provided detailed information about the first and
second Karabakh wars, Armenia's crimes, and Azerbaijan's role in
the South Caucaregion.
Member of the Friendship Group with Azerbaijan of the
Parliament of Canada and member of the House of Commons Chandra
Arya expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and
highlighted the importance of increasing the intensity of mutual
visits for the development of inter-state parliamentary, economic,
and other ties between the two countries. He shared his opinion on
the economic development of Azerbaijan as a multicultural country,
socio-political processes in Canada, and other issues of mutual
interest.
The meeting was also attended by a member of the
Working Group on Azerbaijan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Relations,
Kamran Bayramov, and other officials.
