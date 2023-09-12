ADGM-Based Liquidity Group is Adding 110 Employees, Hiring and Relocating 25 New AI Experts into Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 12 September 2023: Liquidity Group, a pioneering financial AI technology firm and asset manager based in ADGM, is making great strides with a significant expansion of its team in Abu Dhabi. The company's robust growth has prompted a strategic recruitment drive to add 110 employees globally, with the hiring and relocation of 25 new AI roles into its team in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2023.



The Abu Dhabi office is Liquidity Group’s most strategic global location. Having scaled over the past three years, the ADGM-based office now features a robust technology team, as well as some of the company’s key executives, including Liquidity Group’s CEO, Ron Daniel, who relocated to the UAE.



Due to the Abu Dhabi team’s success and importance to Liquidity Group’s global operations, it is now being further strengthened with the hiring and relocation of 25 skilled professionals to join in the expansion into a broad range of transformative AI-based technologies. This includes new hires in Data Science and Data Engineering, Software Engineering, Machine Learning, DevOps, Full Stack Development, User Experience (UX) Design, Product Management, and Quality Assurance (QA).



The new hiring and relocation are aligned with Liquidity Group’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries and support of an undisclosed and ambitious new AI project.



Ron Daniel, CEO of Liquidity Group said, “Abu Dhabi is a remarkable destination for international AI talent. With the ongoing tech transformation in our industry, these roles stand among the most exciting in finance today, contributing to the growing ecosystem of tech and financial expertise in Abu Dhabi. The AI market in the Middle East is set to grow significantly in the upcoming years and the UAE's enthusiastic adoption of this transformative technology highlights the nation's commitment to shaping the future."



“With our business thriving and expanding, these 25 new hires we are relocating into Abu Dhabi will join our existing team of exceptional technology talent that is pushing the boundaries of finance and AI," he said.



