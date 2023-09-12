Barista Coffee Embarks On An Expansion Spree With 9 New Stores Across India In August This Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, September, 2023 || Barista Coffee, a prominent player in the café industry, is delighted to announce the opening of 9 new outlets during August-23. This expansion showcases Barista Coffee\'s unwavering commitment to extending its reach and delivering the exceptional coffee experience to an even broader audience. This achievement signifies the company\'s expansion beyond its existing network of 380+ stores, reinforcing Barista\'s prominent standing as a key player in the nation\'s coffee culture.
The newly established stores are strategically positioned in varicities, including Bhawanigarh, Sangrur (Punjab), Bachhuan (Punjab), Jeowal (Punjab), Hansi, Hissar (Haryana), Hissar, Hansi Highway (Haryana), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Amazon Gurugram (Haryana), Delhi Airport T-1D (Delhi), and Shivaji Park (Mumbai). The company aims to be at 500 stores over the next 18-24 months.
Mr. Rajat Agrawal, CEO of Barista Coffee Company, says, \"We are thrilled about our ongoing growth and the opportunity to introduce meticulously crafted brews to new communities. Our objective is to provide a welcoming ambience and a consistent F&B experience to our guests at maximum points.\"
This expansion not only underlines Barista Coffee\'s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction but also its resolute commitment to elevating café culture across the nation.
About Barista Coffee Company:
Founded in 2000 as Barista Coffee Company Limited, the brand embarked on a journey to deliver a truly international coffee experience to its customers in a warm, sociable and peaceful environment. The ideology was to change the scenario in the Indian palate of people bonding over coffee with heartfelt conversations. Barista, one of the leading chains of espresso bars and cafés in India, thrives on providing an international experience in terms of cafés and coffee culture.
Barista not only provides several types of coffee but has also diversified their menu with mouth-watering eatables. Adding to their portfolio, they also cater to their guests with products such as chocolates, instant coffee, and cookies through their outlets and General Trade stores across India.
