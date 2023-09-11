Army Chief Meets With Us Defence Dept. Official, Iom Regional Director

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti receivedDeputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for the Middle East Dana Stroul and her accompanying delegation on Monday. The meeting included talks about coordination and cooperation in varimilitary matters, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Also on Monday, Huneiti met with the International Organisation of Migration's (IOM) Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa Othman Belbeisi over the latest regional and international developments, Petra added.
MENAFN11092023000028011005ID1107049639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.