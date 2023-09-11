Interovic Unveils Exclusive Lamb&Goat From Europe In Saudi Arabia

The Interprofessional Organization for Sheep and Goat Meat in Spain, INTEROVIC, in collaboration with the Hungarian Sheep Meat Producers Organization, is proud to introduce the Exclusive Lamb&Goat from Europe program. This three-year promotional campaign (2023-2025), supported and co-financed by the European Commission, aligns seamlessly with Saudi Vision 2030's goals for diversifying the Kingdom's economy and enhancing the quality of its food industry.

Designed to extend the reach of European lamb and goat products, this campaign is set to captivate professionals in the agri-food sector in varicountries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Hong Kong. Importantly, it seeks to appeal to the consumers in these target markets who appreciate high-quality products with unique flavors.

The launch of this program was celebrated at a press event on Tuesday, June 6, at the Madrid Press Association headquarters. The event, attended by press representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Spain, provided a platform for INTEROVIC members to elucidate the campaign's objectives.

Tomás Rodríguez Serrano, Director of INTEROVIC, commenced the event by illuminating the current staof the European sheep and goat sector. He underlined the significance of European production and exports to the global market, a theme that resonates with Saudi Vision 2030's call for economic diversification and the promotion of agricultural sectors.

The European Union stands as the world's fourth-largest producer and exporter of sheep and goat meat, with around 60 million sheep and 10 million goats on the continent. These numbers translate into impressive annual export figures of 158 thousand tons, contributing significantly to the European economy.

Beatriz Casares, the communication manager at INTEROVIC, outlined the comprehensive promotional campaign planned for the program's implementation. It includes participation in prominent trade fairs such as Foodex Japan in Tokyo, Gulfood in Dubai, and Saudí HORECA in Riyadh, which supports Saudi Vision 2030's goal of fostering trade and investment in the Kingdom.

Finally, Raúl Muñiz, president of INTEROVIC, delivered a closing speech, emphasizing the sheep and goat sector's crucial role in supporting the European economy. He highlighted the sector's production methods, renowned for quality and safety, which produce a highly valued and unique product globally.

