Kenanga Futures Unveils Grow Your Futures Campaign To Boost Retail Participation On Bursa Malaysia Derivatives

Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Head of Listed Derivatives at Kenanga Futures

Mohd Saleem Kader Bakas, Director of BuMalaysia Derivatives

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd

Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd is an award-winning Malaysian listed derivatives broker regulated under the Securities Commission Malaysia and BuMalaysia Berhad. The company offers clients electronic market access to trade listed products on BuMalaysia Derivatives and CME Group. Apart from being a direct member of BuMalaysia Derivatives Berhad and the clearinghouse, the company is also a registered broker with the U.S. CFTC and was granted exemption relief pursuant to Commission Regulation 30.10 which enables the company to paper directly with entities in the U.S. On the domestic front, the company has an extensive network with 24 branches nationwide licensed to trade listed derivatives.

Clients can access both U.S. and Malaysian listed derivatives on a single trading platform via the company's trademarked real-time customised online trading solution, KDF TradeActive. KDF TradeActive is available on both desktop and mobile devices, giving clients easy access to real-time market data and flexibility to trade on-the-go.

This Press Release was issued by Kenanga Group's Marketing, Communications & Sustainability Department.



Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad