Afg College With University Of Aberdeen And Siemens Forge Strategic Partnership

Doha, Qatar: AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, a leading UK higher education institution in Doha and a subsidiary of Al Faleh Educational Holding QPSC, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Siemens.

Founder and Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in Qatar Hakan Ozdemir signed the agreement in the presence of several university officials and a delegation from Siemens.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between AFG College with the University of Aberdeen and Siemens is a testament to the power of collaboration between academia and industry.

This alliance is set to create an immersive learning ecosystem for students, bolstering their employability and fostering expertise in sustainable practices. As part of this partnership, AFG College is introducing an innovative MSc in Global Energy Transition Systems and Technologies, underpinned by Siemens' expertise and involvement.

Siemens will provide AFG College students with hands-on experience through real-world projects, enabling them to gain a profound understanding of energy transition solutions and sustainability initiatives.

AFG College and Siemens are joining forces to develop tailored short-term courses and workshops that respond to emerging technology trends. These educational offerings will have a special emphasis on energy transition technologies and sustainable practices.

MSc in Global Energy Transition Systems and Technologies: AFG College's groundbreaking program will feature Siemens's experts as guest speakers and contributors. These industry experts will share their knowledge and insights into the global energy landscape, renewable energy solutions, and sustainable development, enriching the academic experience.

Founder and Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding Sheikha Dr. Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani said:“At AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, we are driven by the belief that education should empower students to become responsible global citizens. Our collaboration with Siemens aligns seamlessly with our dedication to sustainability. Together, we will equip students with the tools and knowledge needed to lead in the dynamic field of energy transition and sustainability.”

CEO of Siemens in Qatar Hakan Ozdemir said:“Every great leap towards the future is anchored in nurturing the minds of the next generation. By partnering with AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, Siemens underscores its profound commitment to ensuring today's workforce, as well as tomorrow's, is well-prepared to excel in the digital economy. This strategic alliance not only fortifies our mission to bolster digital skills but also reflects our dedication to providing higher education institutions in Qatar with the indispensable resources and tools. In doing so, we envision a future where Qatar stands as a beacon of a knowledge-based economy and innovation.”

This MoU exemplifies a powerful synergy, with the MSc in Global Energy Transition Systems and Technologies at its core. It represents a unified commitment to advancing energy transition solutions, tackling climate change, and forging a sustainable future. Together, we will continue to explore new avenues of collaboration, research, and innovation in the realm of green energy and technology.