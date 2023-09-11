Lua pledges to dismiss ICC detention permit on Putin

(MENAFN) Brazil is going to disregard the International Criminal Court’s detention permit on Vladimir Putin, leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has stated. He also noted that the Russian leader can visit his nation without worrying about arrest.



“I believe that Putin can easily [go] to Brazil,” Lula informed Indian website on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi. “What I can say to you is that if I’m president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there’s no way he will be arrested.”



In March this year, The Hague-located court released permits on Putin as well as Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s kid`s rights commissioner, for supposed “unlawful deportation and transfer” of kids.



Moscow does not acknowledge the supremacy of the ICC and has dismissed the accusations, claiming that it was clearing out kids to security throughout its fortified war with Ukraine.



