India, Saudi Arabia ink contract to maintain investment background

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia and India have inked a two-sided contract to maintain the investment background in the two nations, a top minister declared at the current Indian-Saudi Investment Forum in New Delhi.



Talking at the meeting, Badr Al-Badr, the vice minister of investor communication at the Saudi Ministry of Investment, declared: “The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Invest India have signed a bilateral agreement to strengthen mutual investment endeavors, and give the comfort zone to investors and traders to do more business.”



The vice minister also stated that the two countries inked 47 record of agreement, such as deals among private as well as public sphere projects.



“Saudi Arabia and India are the right fit for each other. Your demand is our supply, and our demand is your supply as well,” Al-Badr declared.



Al-Badr also advised Indian stockholders as well as businessmen to invest in the Kingdom.



“You know Saudi Arabia as a long-term global superpower in traditional energy. But you now know that we developed into something much more than that. Our dynamic transformations have been created under the framework of Vision 2030,” the vice minister stated.

MENAFN11092023000045015839ID1107043488