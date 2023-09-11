Faunus Global Redefines Pet Care Based On Bio-Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Achieved patents on the world's first non-human blockchain genetic compensation system
THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In the rapidly growing global pet care market in the post-COVID era, FauGlobal Inc. (FauGlobal) has successfully integrated blockchain technology into genetic analysis. To enable tailored well-being solutions for pets, it is essential to collect and analyze both innate genetic data and acquired environmental factors. In this regard, FauGlobal provides services through its proven non-human blockchain platform.
Based on four years of business planning, FauGlobal was established on October 7, 2021. The idea was inspired by the Roman mythological deity 'Faunus,' who presided over forests and livestock. Fauis the god of the woods and shepherds.
FauGlobal took second place with its blockchain platform based on non-human genetic data in the 1st Investor Relations (IR) session of Ggaebi Investment Club, also collaboratively held as the 2nd Digital Asset Investment Forum in Seoul, South Korea, on April 18, 2022.
In addition, on July 25, 2023, FauGlobal participated in the 1st Trinity Club Members Security Token Offering (STO) held in Seoul, Korea. Choo Hyun, CEO of FauGlobal, who attended the contest, conducted FauGlobal IR for about 80 investors and was selected third place.
Hyung Joong Kim, the Korea Fintech Society (KFS) president, was on the evaluation panel with six other experts in the related field. President Kim is also the director of Korea University's Cryptocurrency Research Center and was appointed an advisor to the Korea Blockchain Contests Association in 2019, making him a highly authoritative figure in the blockchain industry in Korea.
FauGlobal achieved patents on the world's first non-human blockchain genetic compensation system. In addition, it completed its NFT validation through a certified Korean appraisal firm, with high growth potential considering the spread of the global pet humanization trend and the development of 'Pet & Tech' through medical and IT technology innovation.
On Faunus' mobile app, users can receive rewards through variactivities. For example, they can collect items and obtain coins according to their ranking. There is also a breeding system, and it is possible to sell unique characters virtually created as high-priced NFTs.
FauGlobal continuously conducts research and development by collecting and analyzing big data from data and bio labs to provide users with medical, care, and tailored subscription services based on advanced healthcare solutions.
Ushering in a new era where animals have a voice in the digital age, FauGlobal provides data-based personalized healthcare services and completes the healthy lives of non-humans. It collects bio-data through genetic testing on companion animals and builds multi-omics big data. It is now available to join the Faunus' community on Telegram and be a part of a groundbreaking movement dedicated to the well-being of animals and pets worldwide.
