Japanese Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Aid During Visit

Kyiv, Ukraine: Japan's Foreign Minister YoshimHayashi discussed the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine in a visit to the war-torn country on Saturday, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

"We discussed the prospects of cooperation in housing reconstruction, ensuring global food security, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and humanitarian demining," Shmygal said after a meeting with Hayashi.



The Japanese embassy earlier posted a video of the top diplomat welcomed by a train station in Ukraine under a bright sun.

Hayashi is accompanied by Japanese business representatives on his visit, during which he is also expected to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"Japan's big business is interested in long-term cooperation with Ukraine," Shmygal said.

Tokyo has not offered military support to Ukraine because the nation's post-war constitution limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

As well as joining Western powers in imposing sanctions on Moscow, Japan has nevertheless provided Ukraine with financial and humanitarian support.

Ukraine has already received $2.1 billion in macro-financial assistance from Japan, Shmygal said.

It has also taken the rare steps of sending defensive equipment and offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.