Saudi Arabia Discovers Cultural Relics In Ancient Mining Site

The discoveries were made during the 2023 excavation season in al-Ma'malah, described by the commission as“one of the most important old mining sites in Saudi Arabia,” without detailing the era to which the site belongs.

The commission said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that, an array of discoveries, including remains of granite walls, a multi-room architectural unit, stone and metal tools, as well as, more than 150 artefacts, notably vessels made from varimaterials, were unveiled.

The building unit comprises eight rooms, four storage units, three basins, three ovens and five buttresses, it added.– NNN-SPA

