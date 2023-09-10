Syrian Military Operations Killed Over 100 Rebels In Nw Province

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Sept 10 (NNN-SANA) – A total of 111 rebels have been killed and 80 others wounded, in a series of Syrian military operations in the north-western province of Idlib, the Syrian army said in a statement, yesterday.
Cooperating closely with the Russian air force, the Syrian armed forces carried out several days of intensive precision operations, to curb the“flagrant violations” committed by terrorist groups, particularly in the southern countryside of Idlib, said the statement.
The move comes, in response to ongoing attacks by armed terrorist groups, supported by both regional and international entities, targeting peaceful villages, towns, and strongholds held by the Syrian army, in Idlib and Hama provinces, the statement added.
By using a variety of firepower, such as artillery and multiple missile systems, the army launched heavy and concentrated strikes on terrorist headquarters, fortifications, and ammunition depots, effectively disrupting their capabilities, it said, noting that, a substantial number of terrorist strongholds, operation rooms, and warehouses were obliterated.
The majority of these terrorists were affiliated with the self-styled Ansar al-Tawhid organisation, a branch of the notoriAl-Qaeda terrorist network, said the statement.– NNN-SANA
MENAFN10092023000200011047ID1107040000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.