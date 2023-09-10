Airbus And Indian Railways' Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Sign Mou To Foster Innovation In Aviation Sector

New Delhi, Sept 8 (KNN)

Indian Railways' Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara has signed an agreement with Airto strengthen the Indian aviation sector.

The MoU was signed between Rémi Maillard (President and Managing Director, AIRIndia and South Asia) and Manoj Choudhary (Vice-Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya) in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw,

Minister of

Railways.







This industry-academic partnership will enable co-development and co-delivery of sector-relevant skilling courses and programs for regular students and working professionals, joint research and industry experiences for faculty, internships and placements for students and scholarship programs.



According to the Ministry of Railways,

Airbus' Indian operations alone are poised to engage approximately 15,000 students through this groundbreaking initiative.

The collaboration comes at the backdrop of the recent collaboration between Airand Tata's to establish a cutting-edge C295 aircraft facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.



This joint endeavor underscores their shared commitment to driving innovation, design, manufacturing, and development within the aerospace sector.



Speaking on the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw said,“GSV will foon intense industry-academia partnerships. All its courses will be designed in collaboration with industry. The students who study at GSV will be industry ready. They will be highly sought after for employment in transportation and logistics sectors. Today's MoU with Airis a significant step in achieving this goal.”



“As a company that is committed to developing the aerospace ecosystem in India, we realise our responsibility to invest in human capital development. The partnership with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will develop a strong pipeline of skilled workforce in the country that will be future ready to serve its fast-growing aerospace sector” Maillard said.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara was established through an Act of Parliament in 2022, for creating best in class manpower and talent for the entire transportation and logistics sectors.

