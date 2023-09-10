Over 78,500 People Enter Ethiopia From Sudan: Un

As of Aug. 29, as many as 78,598 crossings have been made by returnees, refugees and asylum seekers from conflict-affected Sudan to its neighboring country Ethiopia, the OCHA said in its latest update issued Friday.

Of the total number of crossings, some 46 percent are Ethiopian nationals, 34 percent Sudanese nationals while the remaining 20 percent are third-country nationals.

The crossings, OCHA said, started on April 21 shortly after the onset of the conflict in Sudan, mainly through the Metema and Kurmuk Ethiopia-Sudan border entry points.

Sudan has been witnessing, since April 15, deadly clashes between the country's armed forces and the paramilitary forces in Khartoum and other areas. ■

