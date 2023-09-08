Biden Extends State Of Emergency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (KUNA) --President Joe Biden on Friday declared extending the state of emergency related to the September 11, 2001, attacks.
"I am continuing for one year the national emergency previously declared on September 14, 2001, in Proclamation 7463, with respect to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the continuing and immediate threat of further attacks on the United States," Biden said in a statement.
Because the terrorist threat continues, the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, and the powers and authorities adopted to deal with that emergency must continue in effect beyond September 14, 2023. Therefore, "I am continuing in effect for an additional year the national emergency that was declared on September 14, 2001, with respect to the terrorist threat," Biden decalred. (end)
