Armenian-Backed Gangs' Non-Withdrawal From Azerbaijan Undermines Regional Peace - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on September 8, 2023, the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .
The current state of affairs in the area as well as the process
of rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed over
the phone call.
It was emphasized that Armenia and the so-called regime's
rejection of Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the coordination of
the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin roads for the transportation of
goods via the International Committee of the Red Cross proves the
fallacy of the claims about the "humanitarian situation."
It was noted that the source of the threat is Armenia's
provocative steps hindering efforts to establish peace and security
in the region in the post-conflict period, including statements in
support of the so-called regime established in Azerbaijani
territories and not withdrawing the armed forces from Azerbaijani
territories.
MENAFN08092023000187011040ID1107033126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.