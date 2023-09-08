Embark On A Cinematic Journey: Cleverget For Mac V12.0.0.0 Welcomes Funimation, Pantaflix, And Tver Downloader

Shenzhen, Guangdong Sep 8, 2023 (Issuewire)

CleverGet, the world's leading online source downloading solution provider trusted by millions of worldwide customers, recently launched its latest version of CleverGet for Mac V12.0.0.0. Customers can now experience the ultimate evolution of video downloading with CleverGet for Mac V12.0.0.0, where innovation and entertainment converge. This comprehensive update brings a multitude of enhancements, ensuring a seamless journey as users capture and enjoy their favorite content. Keep reading to discover what's new:

1.Funimation Fantasy: Immerse users in the captivating world of anime with the all-new Funimation Downloader module. Now, users can effortlessly download videos from Funimation.com, securing access to a vast library of animated treasures.

2.Pantaflix Passport: Expand cinematic horizons by using the Pantaflix Downloader module. This feature empowers customers to download content from Pantaflix.com, granting them entry to an eclectic array of international films and television shows.

3.TVer Heaven: Embark on a Japanese television odyssey with the newly introduced TVer Downloader module. Download favorite TV programs and videos directly from tver.jp, diving in the fascinating realm of Japanese media.

4.NHK+ Nirvana: Elevate NHK viewing experience with the optimized NHK+ Downloader module, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted download process from nhk-ondemand.jp.

5.OnlyFans Unleashed: For those seeking adult content, CleverGet's optimized OnlyFans Downloader module offers a seamless solution. Now, user can download their preferred adult videos from OnlyFanswithout hassle.

6.Language Diversity: CleverGet now boasts Korean language support within its user interface, making it accessible to a broader global users.

8.Updated Stability: Successfully resolved the previchallenges related to downloading certain lengthy DRM-encrypted videos from OnlyFans, ensuring a smoother and more reliable download process.

7.Resolution Empowerment: Take control of downloads with added resolution options for select OnlyFans videos, guaranteeing the desired viewing quality.

8.Parsing Perfection: Enjoy a streamlined experience with resolved parsing issues related to specific TVer.jp videos.

9.Enhanced Reliability: Benefit from improved performance and dependability, with fixes addressing variknown issues.

CleverGet is now available on its official website. Users can download the free trial version to have a try and 3 videos are downloaded without time limitation during trial period. What's more, here comes good news lifetime licenses for single modules like Video Downloader, Amazon Downloader, Netflix Downloader , Disney PDownloader, and other downloaders are offered 50% off discount now on the website. What's better, CleverGet All-in-One 10 toolkit for 1000+ sites is now sold at 91% off during Back to School Sales. By the way, there is also a good news that viewers can get CleverGet registration code for free during "Review CleverGet & Get Free Code " campaign.

About CleverGet:

CleverGet is a team gathering seasoned engineers, designers and specialists from other fields together. Our on-going work is for the consistent goal of providing customers with colorful life in advanced tech. CleverGet allows customers to get multimedia data from online streaming service sparing no effort. With simple click, users are able to convert online data to local without restriction.