(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Due to the clear foon sustainability, Shas appointed the Head of Sustainability, Maria Blomqvist as Vice President Sustainability & EHS as of July 10, 2023. Maria has also become a member of the SManagement Group, and will continue to report to Stefan Steenstrup, President Seco.
Bringing Sustainability into the Management Team is one small step in the company's goal to becomeZero in Scope 1, 2 and 3. Swill accelerate its agenda on circularity and create competitive alternatives with suppliers and customers. A key enabler to achieve this is the continued drive for digitalization and transparency, which will be a fofor Maria Blomqvist.
Maria Blomqvist holds a Master of Science in Biology from Linköping University. She joined Sin 2012 as Environmental Compliance Specialist and later as Manager for Global EHS and Head of Sustainability & EHS.
“Sustainability is a top priority at Sinternally but is also increasingly important for our customers. Bringing Sustainability into the Management Team is a logic step to ensure that we always have a sustainability perspective on all topics”, says Stefan Steenstrup, President Seco.
“Together with my team of highly qualified experts, we will work hard to make sure that Swill be recognized as a leader in our industry when it comes to sustainability,” says Maria Blomqvist, Vice President Sustainability & EHS at Seco.
With its origins in Fagersta, Sweden and present in more than 75 countries, STools is a leading global solution provider of metal cutting solutions for indexable milling, solid milling, turning, holemaking, threading and tooling systems. With the hands-on application advice of STools, the company drives excellence for more than 80 years throughout the entire manufacturing process of manufacturers by ensuring high-precision machining and high-quality output. For more information on how Sinnovative products, expert services, knowledge and experience bring success to manufacturers across all industry segments, please visit
