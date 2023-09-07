Top Ukrainian, French Generals Discuss Battlefield Situation

Zaluzhnyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I had a phone call with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Army General Thierry Burkhard. We discussed the situation in the war zone. I spoke in detail about all sectors where our defensive and offensive operations are ongoing," Zaluzhnyi said.

He noted the steadfastness and heroism of all Ukrainian soldiers who repel Russian attacks and, despite the density of enemy fortifications, air superiority, and a greater number of military personnel, artillery and shells, continue to advance.

"In the conversation with General Burkhard, we separately focused on the needs of the Ukrainian army and on the issue of training our servicemen in France," Zaluzhnyi said.

He also thanked the allies for their support and said that together with the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, they agreed to stay in touch and make joint efforts for the de-occupation of Ukraine.

Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine