Bio-Key Accepted By Amazon Web Services

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) reported its stock price slump Thursday, as the innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, announced its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. Having joined the AWS Partner Network in June 2022, acceptance to the Accelerate Program marks a significant milestone in BIO-key's journey to provide advanced biometric security solutions on AWS.

As a member of this program, BIO-key will access a wide range of resources and benefits, including technical enablement, go-to-market support, and co-selling opportunities, allowing the company to deliver enhanced security offerings to AWS customers, globally.

BIO-key's biometric authentication solutions offer unparalleled security and convenience, leveraging unique biometric identifiers such as fingerprints, faces, palm scans, and more. With support from AWS, BIO-key aims to make its cutting-edge biometric technology easily accessible to businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, seeking to fortify their digital environments against ever-evolving cybersecurity threats.

"BIO-key is thrilled to be accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, which validates the strength of our biometric authentication solutions and our commitment to innovation in the field of cybersecurity," said Galen Rodgers, VP of Sales & Channel, BIO-key International.

BKYI shares declined 4.8 cents, or 8.7%, to 50 cents.

