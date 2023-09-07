Resources In Region Adjacent To Divided Zone Belongs To Kuwait, S. Arabia Only -- Gcc Fms

The affirmation came in the final statement of the GCC 157th ministerial session held at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh.

The statement affirmed the GCC states' emphatic rejection of allegations about any other party's rights except for those that belong to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia either in Al-Durra field or the submerged region adjacent to the divided zone.

The ministers during the meeting touched on joint action issues, regianal and international affairs. (end) kns.rk