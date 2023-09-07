Talaat Moustafa Group, Colin's Partner To Open 3 Branches In San Stefano, Madinaty

The total area of the three branches is about 2,000 square meters, and they are expected to open by the end of this year. The partnership was signed by Omar Hisham Talaat, Chief Business Development Officer at TMG , and Yavuz Eroglu, CEO of Colin's, in the presence of leaders from both companies.

Omar Hisham Talat expressed his happiness with signing the agreement, confirming that the partnership with Colin's comes within the framework of Talaat Moustafa Group's keenness to contract with global brands to provide varicommercial services and meet the needs of the group's customers in variprojects.

Commenting on the agreement, the CEO of Colin's stated,“We are pleased to partner with Talaat Moustafa Group, the largest real estate developer in Egypt, to open new branches at the group's commercial centres in Madinaty and San Stefano. We expect the new branches to be highly successful due to the great demand from customers who shop at Open Air Mall, All Seasons Park, and San Stefano Mall.”

Colin's is a well-known Turkish brand in the ready-to-wear clothing industry, with over 600 branches worldwide, including 10 branches in Egypt.

All Seasons Park is one of the latest integrated commercial centres and shopping destinations developed by the Talaat Moustafa Group. It is located in the southern part of Madinaty, near the New Administrative Capital, Mostakbal City, and many new communities in eastern Cairo.

The commercial centre spans an area of 54,000 square meters and comprises 230 commercial units. It offers an exclusive experience for residents and visitors, as it houses varibrands that provide shopping, entertainment, and dining services.

Furthermore, several medical services are also available through medical clinics, laboratories, and radiology centres.

Open Air Mall is one of the largest and most developed shopping destinations in Egypt and the Middle East. It offers a unique shopping experience by combining open-air areas and 8 buildings that overlook vast green areas and artificial lakes. The rental area spans 92,000 square meters.

Open Air Mall houses the best brands in varicommercial activities, including fashion, sportswear, household appliances, furniture, jewellery, accessories, children's clothing, health, beauty, and food and beverages.

It features a large number of well-known brands, such as Carrefour Hypermarket, Renaissance Cinemas Madinaty,“Extreme Land” Family Entertainment Center,“Food Hall” Dining Hall, and 34 different brands of the best local, regional, and international restaurants.

Residents and visitors of TMG's Madinaty can easily access All Seasons Park and Open Air Mall, two shopping centres located within 10 to 20 minutes by car from Shorouk, New Cairo, New Administrative Capital, and Rehab City. Talaat Moustafa Group's Madinaty is strategically located near the First, Third, and Fifth Settlements, providing services to nearly 3.5 million residents in those areas.

San Stefano Mall is one of the largest and finest shopping and entertainment centres in Alexandria. It is part of San Stefano Grand Plaza and features over 200 commercial stores, including many well-known local and international brands.

The mall has four floors with a total rental space of approximately 23,500 square meters. It boasts a luxurirestaurant area, a children's play area, a cinema complex with 10 screens, and a parking garage that can accommodate around 1500 cars. The mall has successfully attracted global brands to Alexandria Governorate for the first time.