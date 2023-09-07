The U.S. Latino Gdp Smashes Through $3 Trillion Threshold Fifth Largest Gdp In The World Pt.2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
History of the Latino GDP
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 7, 2023
The Latino GDP Project seeks to provide a factual view of the large and rapidly growing economic contribution of Latinos living in the United States. The effort to calculate the Latino GDP began with David Hayes-Bautista around 2004. Hayes-Bautista's idea was to use established government data programs to calculate a robust summary statistic for the economic performance of U.S. Latinos.
The original U.S. Latino GDP algorithm was developed by Hayes- Bautista with Werner Schink, former Chief Economist of the California EDD. They produced the inaugural Latino Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report in 2017, partially funded by the Latino Donor Collaborative. After Schink's untimely passing in 2018, Hayes-Bautista found new collaborators in Dan Hamilton and Matthew Fienup, of California Lutheran University. Hayes- Bautista, UCLA colleague Paul Hsu, Hamilton, and Fienup made refinements to the Latino GDP methodology and have produced annual U.S. Latino GDP Reports every year since 2019.
With genersupport from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, the Latino GDP Project was significantly expanded beginning in 2021 and now includes calculation of the Latino GDP for targeted states and major metropolitan areas. For more information and to access reports, visit
Center for Economic Research & Forecasting (CERF)
CERF is a nationally recognized economic forecasting center. CERF economists Matthew Fienup and Dan Hamilton are members of the Wall Street Journal Economic Forecasting Survey, the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) Economic Outlook Survey, and the Zillow (formerly Case-Shiller) Home Price Expectations Survey. CERF was awarded 2019, 2020 and 2021 Crystal Ball Awards for the Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey, having earned multiple top-3 rankings among more than 100 competing forecasts. CERF is housed at California Lutheran University, a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution.
Center for the Study of Latino Health & Culture (CESLAC)
Since 1992, CESLAC has provided cutting-edge research, education and public information about Latinos, their health and their impact on California's economy and society. Part of the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, CESLAC is a resource for community members, business leaders and policy makers who want to gain insightful research and information about Latinos. It offers unparalleled insight into Latino issues through an approach that combines cultural research, demographic trends and historical perspective. In addition, it has helped the University of California meet its public service goal by increasing the effectiveness of their outreach to the Latino community.
XinTube
XinTube is a video platform that curates the most impactfulLatino social movements and influencers and helps them monetize content like never before. XinTube is proud to partner with the Latino GDP Project to produce content capsules that will bring this research to light, providing deeply emotional and narrative-changing impact. XinTube will provide the capsules in both English and Spanish on its video platform at Xintube.com.
