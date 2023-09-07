Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon H E Najib Mikati met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al Sahlawi yesterday. The meeting dealt with reviewing bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

