Evergreen Solar Solutions Contributes

Evergreen Solar Solutions
GivePower
Likoni Kenya Solar Farm
Giving Clean Water & Power to Communities in Need Evergreen Solar Solutions is dedicated to making a difference, to bless as many people as possible with energy and clean water. Our partnership with GivePower is just the beginning to reach our goals.” - Tony Millazo, President of Evergreen Solar SolutionsORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- GivePower, an international non-profit organization dedicated to providing clean water and clean power in developing regions around the world, has partnered with Evergreen Solar Solutions. With each solar system installed, Evergreen Solar Solutions gives the gift of power and clean water to communities in need . Their contributions as of June 2023 alone will give 275 people the gift of access to clean water for the next 20 years.
GivePower's Solar Water Farms utilize solar energy to desalinate either sea or brackish water sources. In addition to removing salt, virus, and bacteria, the systems also eliminate other contaminants including fluoride creating a reliable, affordable source of clean drinking water for communities in need.
“Evergreen Solar Solutions is dedicated to making a difference,” stated Tony Millazo, President of Evergreen Solar Solutions.“It is our passion to bless as many people as possible with energy and clean water. For Evergreen Solar Solutions, our partnership with GivePower is just the beginning to reach our future goals.”
Access to clean water is considered one of the largest challenges facing the world today. More than 1.42 BILLION PEOPLE (including 450 million children) live in areas of high or extremely high-water vulnerability. This leads to a wide array of issues, from diseases and starvation to income inequality, particularly for women and girls who are often tasked with fetching water. GivePower's Solar Water Farms are one of the most cutting-edge technological solutions aimed at reversing this problem.
“We are tremendously grateful to Evergreen Solar Solutions for their genercontributions and support of our Solar Water Farm program,” said Michele Magee, President of GivePower.“This funding will help improve the health and economic opportunities of vulnerable communities in Colombia, Haiti and Kenya.”
Staffed with 124 people worldwide, GivePower builds, installs, and operates Solar Water Farms. With three models, these systems are capable of producing 10,000-75,000 liters of water per day. The operations are fully independent of any local electrical grid and run entirely on clean energy. GivePower's model has won multiple international awards, including the prestigiEnergy Globe Award in Kenya.
About Evergreen Solar Solutions
Operated by a highly experienced team that have worked together over the last 25 years, Evergreen Solar Solutions has perfected the art of leadership, customer service, sales operations, and marketing with the biggest brands in hospitality. Evergreen Solar Solutions has progressed from an entry level dealer to becoming a leading dealer in the state of Florida. Using premium panels and equipment , their installations carry the best in industry warranty.
Evergreen Solar Solutions has a leadership team that leverages their many years of experience in the hospitality industry to offer unparalleled customer service and satisfaction using proven best practices. The company is a family owned, local company that believes in true transparency and putting the customer first, educating the public about the benefits of solar and sustainability .
About GivePower
GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy around the globe. GivePower uses solar and battery storage technologies to deliver essential services to the developing world. The organization has helped bring clean power and clean water to underserved communities in 26 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America. Visit GivePower at . Follow GivePower on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
