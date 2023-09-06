How Iran Uses Nuclear Technology To Boost Its Agriculture Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Iran is making
even stronger efforts to develop its nuclear program and nuclear
technology as sanctions against the country remain in place, Vice
President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of
Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting held in Ahvaz, Khuzestan
Province, Iran, regarding the development of the agricultural
sector of the province with the use of nuclear technology on
September 6, 2023.
On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed
new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018. Over the past
period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700
banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in
the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
According to Eslami, the nuclear program is not just about
making an atomic bomb. Iran is also developing its nuclear program
and nuclear technology in varifields. Vice president also added
that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has planned many
programs within the 20-year strategic document. These programs
include the construction of power plants, irradiation, production
of radioisotopes, etc.
“Iran intends to produce safer agricultural products, using
irradiation. On average, 130 million tons of agricultural products
are cultivated in the country annually. About 30 percent of the
agricultural production becomes waste. Waste in this amount (about
40 million tons) reduces the income of economic activity in the
field of agriculture,” he said.
Eslami noted that the AEOI will use irradiation technology for
manufacturing agricultural products. For this purpose, the country
is divided into 12 important centers. The Khuzestan Province is one
of the main centers for agriculture production. Irradiation will be
applied in this province in the near future.
He stressed that the first plant for pistachio production in the
country will be launched in the near future, and it irradiation
system will be used during production.
Last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023),
necessary steps were taken within the framework of the 20-year
strategic document by the Iranian government. Iran states that it
intends to benefit from all peaceful fields of the nuclear
industry, including energy, medicine, pharmaceuticals, agriculture,
and innovation.
Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions
imposed by theand Western countries, the removal of its funds
frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export
of crude oil. In return, theand Western countries want Iran not
to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under
control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur