Iridium Provides Global Connectivity For Xcmg Heavy Equipment

XCMG has chosen Iridium Edge® , a cost-effective, plug-and-play satellite IoT terminal, as it complements terrestrial-based solutions to create a highly reliable connectivity experience worldwide and simplifies implementing Iridium IoT services on their fleet. With easy integration, XCMG can rapidly deploy the terminals to their heavy equipment, allowing them to understand asset condition and performance, efficiently address customer needs, and save on development costs and time to market.

"As a world class OEM, XCMG continues to demonstrate their forward-thinking approach and innovation in the heavy equipment industry," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "By leveraging Iridium's truly global, weather-resilient satellite connectivity on their machinery, XCMG is enabling a better user experience with advanced, cutting-edge solutions to their customers worldwide."

As of the second quarter of 2023, Iridium's commercial IoT subscribers grew by 19% from the year-ago period, reaching 1,578,000 customers, further cementing the company's place as the premier satellite IoT company. This growth demonstrates the widespread adoption of Iridium's unmatched coverage, reliability, and ease of integration across variindustries.

