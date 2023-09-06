Bio-Polyamide Market Is Poised To Increase Rapidly At A Cagr Of 14.5% By 2032 X Herald

By the end of 2032, the global bio-polyamide market is expected to grow quickly, with a CAGR of 14.5%, from US$ 187.2 million in 2021 to US$ 800.7 million. From 2022 to 2032, sales of bio-polyamide 6 (PA-6) are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8%. Over the next ten years, a rapidly expanding demand for PA-6 across end-use sectors is expected to boost the market for bio-polyamide.

Developments in energy conservation and the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions are expected to bolster market growth over the coming years. Because of their lightweight qualities and high strength-to-weight ratio, engineering plastics are frequently used in the automotive and electrical sectors.

Castor oil is the most common raw material utilized to make bio-polyamides. The principal components of castor oil used in the manufacture of bio-polyamides are sebacic acid and undecenoic acid. Because they do not require the use of extra chemicals or pesticides, eco-friendly fibers are widely employed in the textile industry.

The packaging business is seeing tremendexpansion as a result of growing demand across end-user industries, particularly the food and beverage and e-commerce sectors. Bio-polyamides are commonly used in food packaging systems as they provide strength and durability, as well as exceptional heat and moisture resistance.

Asahi Kasei

Solvay

BASF

SABIC

DSM

Lanxess

Domo Chemicals

Arkema Evonik Industries

Consumption Analysis of Bio-Polyamides from 2017-2021 Vs Market Outlook for 2022-2032

“Rapid Deployment of Bio-sourced Polyamides for High-Performance Applications”

From 2017 to 2021, the global bio-polyamide market registered significant gains, experiencing a CAGR worth 12.1%

Bio-polyamides are novel biopolymers made from sustainable materials such as natural fats and oils. These polymers are known as nylon, and they have a variety of beneficial qualities, including biocompatibility, reusability, and non-abrasiveness. Automotive, consumer products, electronics, fitness equipment, and construction are all businesses that substantially use bio-polyamides.

Polyamides 11 and 12 are members of the polyamide group, including nylon. Bio-polyamide materials can improve applications that have a high potential for wear and tear. Furthermore, bio-polyamides have a better environmental profile because they are made from renewable or bio-based raw materials such as castor oil, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The use of bio-polyamides in automotive helps save money on gas and reduce carbon emissions, which is especially driving the trend of polyamides in e-mobility. When bio-polyamide structures are employed in the manufacturing process, fuel savings can be as high as 50%.

Key Segments Covered in the Bio-Polyamide Industry Survey



Bio-Polyamide Market by Product Type :



PA-6



PA-66 Specialty Polyamides



Bio-Polyamide Market by End Use :



Textiles



Automotive



Films & Coatings



Industrial



Electrical & Electronics

Other End Uses

Bio-Polyamide Market by Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape



Bio-polyamide manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on expanding their operations in emerging markets. Market participants are focusing their resources and capital on profitable end uses while attempting to grow their customer base.

Companies are also developing plans for product development and portfolio expansion through investments and mergers & acquisitions.

For instance,

In 2019, Evonik began the construction of a new facility for polyamide 12, along with expanding its production capacity of transparent polyamides.

Key Takeaways from Bio-Polyamide Market Study



Global bio-polyamide market to reach a valuation of US$ 800.7 million by 2032.

The market in North America is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period.

The market in China accounts for 42.3% share of the global market. Demand for PA-6 is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2032.

