Impressive Turnout As Falcons, Hunting Exhibition (S'hail) Opens At Katara

Doha, Qatar: Amidst an impressive turnout, the 7th edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition kicked off its events and activities, garnering substantial interest with the participation of 190 major companies specializing in hunting firearms, falconry equipment, camping supplies, and off-road vehicles tailored for land and hunting expeditions.

These companies hail from 17 different countries, spanning varicontinents across the globe.



The event also saw the participation of ministries, government agencies, and official entities, contributing through their exceptional facilities and top-notch services.



In this context, His Excellency Prof. Dr. Khaled bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, Director General of the General Foundation for the Cultural Village-Katara and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Katara International Hunting and Falcon Exhibition 2023 'S'hail', expressed his delight at the commencement of the 7th edition of the exhibition.

He emphasised its growing significance as a pivotal annual event, cherished by both exhibitors and visitors, including falconers and hunting enthusiasts, as well as those who are interested in hunting supplies, falcons and land trips.

It's worth noting that this year's S'hail exhibition brings forth a fresh and highly distinguished outlook on varifronts. This encompasses superior organization, enhanced diversity, elevated quality, innovation, increased representation and participation, and an expanded array of associated cultural and artistic events.

The United States, South Africa, and other Arab and foreign countries, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the State, acquainted with the exhibition sections, the participating pavilions and variproducts they offer related to weapons and supplies for falconry.

The first day of the exhibition, and from the first moments of its opening, witnessed a remarkable public turnout. Visitors toured the pavilions of national, Gulf and foreign companies, which displayed the best innovations and products in the world of hunting and the latest weapons and equipment.

The latest weapons on hunting, falcon supplies and camping tools, as well as the latest SUVs, trip equipment and kashtat equipment, in addition to displaying huge collections of the best and rarest types of high-quality falcons, saw a heavy demand for purchases from the public and visitors of the exhibition.



Pavilions dedicated to rifles and pistols at the seventh edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition have been receiving a huge number of falconers, hunters, and enthusiasts, proving the growing appeal of both traditional falconry and cutting-edge hunting equipment in Qatar and the wider region.

A gathering of hunting aficionados, the first day of the exhibition draw in a diverse crowd of visitors keen to explore the latest offerings in hunting gear.

A wide range of air guns, shotguns, and pistols are among the key attractions, primarily used for hunting pursuits. One company, Josons, has carved out a niche as the Middle East agent for Beretta, a renowned firearms manufacturer with a long-standing reputation for quality and performance.

Nazih Abi Semaan, the manager of Josons, highlighted Beretta's enduring popularity among hunters and falconers in the region. He stated:

Semaan also highlighted Josons' extensive involvement in variexhibitions and events, including the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, as a testament to the continugrowth of the hunting and falconry community.

Joseph Semaan, a sales representative at Josons, shed light on the evolving landscape of falconry and hunting. He pointed out the innovations in firearm technology, particularly in rifle barrels, which have significantly improved shooting experiences compared to a decade ago.

He remarked:“Over the last 10 years, there has been a substantial transformation in how people shoot, and how equipment such as rifles used for hunting continues to improve. These advancements have enhanced the overall hunting experience”.

Joseph also underlined the growing demand for hunting in the region and in different countries. When asked about the appeal of firearms, he noted:

The event continues to attract enthusiasts, providing a platform for the latest innovations in the world of hunting and falconry.

As the love for falconry and hunting thrives in Qatar and the broader Middle East, events like the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition are expected to play a crucial role in showcasing the evolving world of hunting equipment and practices.



The 2023 S'hail exhibition will run until Saturday, September 9, from 10am to 10pm.