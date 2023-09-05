Bitget Empowerx Summit Coming: Gathering Over 120 Top Experts To Explore Emerging Trends

VICTORIA, Seychelles, 5th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, is set to host the Bitget EmpowerX Summit on September 12, 2023, in Singapore. This grand event will center around the overarching theme of“Empowering People and Society Through Crypto and Web3,” featuring the participation of more than 120 distinguished experts and influential figures from the industry. These experts will delve into and exchange their perspectives on emerging domains such as Web3, Multichain, the transformative potential of AI, and more.

With the rapid evolution of cryptocurrencies and their widespread acceptance as financial assets worldwide, the imperative for a deeper comprehension of their potential and their seamless integration into the realm of Web3 is increasingly evident. To tackle this pressing need, Bitget is hosting the Bitget EmpowerX Summit. This event will serve as a gathering ground for visionaries, trailblazers, and individuals driving change in the field.

The panel discussions and the array of topics to be covered will span the landscape of trends encompassing the fusion of AI and Blockchain, the significance of institutional adoption, the innovative strides within the Web3 sphere, the future economic landscape, and many more. Collaborating with these seasoned experts, participants will have the unique opportunity to explore the transformative influence of cryptocurrency assets and their pivotal role in shaping the future economy.

Tim Draper, the Founder of Draper Associates and Draper University, alongside Haseeb Qureshi, the Managing Partner of Dragonfly Capital, both esteemed investors, will share insights on the current landscape of blockchain and Web3 investments. Additionally, the event will feature insights from a lineup of distinguished speakers, including Sebastien Borget, Co-founder & COO of The Sandbox; Joonatan Lintala, Founder and CEO of Phaver; and TN Lee, Co-founder of Pendle Finance. These experts will delve into how Web3, characterized by its decentralized architecture, empowers users by restoring control over their data, privacy, and identity.

Blockchain technology is poised to reshape the digital realm, with a forecasted 1 billion global users expected by 2031. Simultaneously, AI is projected to reach an audience of 1.85 billion individuals by 2030. To delve into the transformative potential of these technologies, we have convened a gathering of eminent experts who will share their insights on how AI, Blockchain, and their related counterparts are redefining commerce, communication, and creativity in the contemporary world. Our distinguished panel includes luminaries such as David Tse, Professor at Stanford University and recipient of the Shannon Award; Justin Sun, the Founder of TRON DAO; Yu Hu, the Founder and CEO of Kaito AI; and Alexander Pack, the Managing Partner of Hack VC.

Exploring the intriguing topic of“Navigating a Multichain World,” we are honored to have representatives from variindustry leaders in this domain. Distinguished individuals such as Mihailo Bjelic, Co-Founder of Polygon; Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder of Sui and Mysten Labs; Bryan Pellegrino, Co-founder and CEO of LayerZero; and Cecilia, Co-founder and CEO of Morphism, will illuminatewith their insights into practical use cases and holistic approaches for comprehending the ever-evolving landscape of blockchains.

In addition, we are delighted to welcome renowned media outlets, including Coindesk, Cointelegraph, Benzinga, CryptoDaily, and Foresight News, as media partners for this summit. Alongside them, Foresight Ventures, 0xScope, IoTeX, Lucyos.ai, BabylonChain, Bitget Wallet, Crypto Media Alliance, and Morphism will be valuable partners for the event. With a strong foon community, collaboration, and making a meaningful impact, Bitget EmpowerX exemplifies Bitget's unwavering commitment to advancing adoption of crypto and blockchain technology.

The EmpowerX Summit stands as a pivotal part of Bitget's grand fifth-anniversary celebration, which also shines a spotlight on three other significant focal points: the KCGI competitions, Smart Awards, and captivating campaigns. The festivities commence with the King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2023 , with September 5th marking the onset of the third phase of this competition, the futures demo trading competition. In this particular event, participants will vie for supremacy on an individual basis. Users have the opportunity to register and receive 100,000 USDT in demo assets, enabling them to engage in trading without any real risk. Their objective is to compete for profits and secure a portion of the impressive 20,000 USDT prize pool.

