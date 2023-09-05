Parliament Approves Law On Restoration Of E-Declaration

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 329 MPs supported the relevant law "On amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on determining the procedure for submitting declarations by persons authorized to perform functions of the state or local self-government during martial law" (No. 9534).

The law provides for leaving the register of declarations closed for one more year, with the possibility for declarants to voluntarily submit an application to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention regarding personal opening of the declaration within the year.

The law provides for the submission of declarations for the years 2021-2023.

It is noted that military personnel (except members of military medical commissions and territorial military recruitment offices), captives, citizens in temporarily occupied territories will not submit declarations until the end of martial law or the de-occupation of the territory. After the end of martial law or following demobilization, the military must submit declarations within 90 days.

Family members of the declarants, who perform tasks in the interests of national security or are in the territories affected by the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, will have the right to submit the declaration within the same time frame.

The declarants who are prisoners of war, internees must submit declarations no later than 90 days from the day of their return to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

In addition, the law establishes that the declarants who, as a result of injury, concussion, mutilation, illness, linked with the performance of military service duties or other official powers, are undergoing inpatient treatment (including abroad) or on leave for treatment and/or rehabilitation, are required to submit declarations no later than 90 days after the end of the relevant inpatient treatment or leave.

The document stipulates that persons who terminate activities related to the performance of state or local self-government functions must submit a declaration for the period not covered by previously submitted declarations within 30 calendar days from the date of termination of the relevant activity.

In addition, according to the law, within 30 days after submitting the declaration, the declarant has the right to submit a corrected declaration.

The draft law also stipulates that data on an object owned or used by the declarant or their family members must be indicated in the declaration if such object was owned or used for at least 183 calendar days during the period including the reporting period and/or two months preceding the end of the reporting period, and the market value of the use of such object during the period of its use within the reporting period by the declarant exceeds 50 subsistence minimums established for the right to work.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law on the restoration of e-declaration during martial law.